Cape Carteret residents petition to change town charter

CAPE, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents from Cape Carteret have signed a petition to hold a community vote to change their town’s charter. Today, that petition took the next step.

Some residents were angry that their town charter was changed earlier this year to allow the town manager to make hiring decisions.

That change resulted in the Cape Carteret Police Chief Tony Rivera being fired last week.

Today, residents took the petition, with more than two hundred signatures on it, to be verified at the Carteret County Board of Elections.

“Any time there is a change in the charter of a town,” said Cape Carteret resident Patricia Ruddiman, “I really felt like that needed to be something that was available to all people in the town.”

The next step is to take the petition to Town Hall, where the board of commissioners will have to address it.

We spoke to town manager Zach Steffey, who told us that after the town’s attorney has looked over the petition his office will comment on it publicly.