WINTERVILLE (WNCT) Pitt Community College rolled past Mount Zion Academy, 116-37 in non-conference play Thursday night for the Bulldogs 5th straight win.

Former Riverside standout Ben Cox led the Bulldogs with 16 points. The Bulldogs opened the game on a 17-0 run and were never threatened.

Pitt improved to 15-5 with the victory and will host Wake Tech on Saturday.

