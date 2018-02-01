Beaufort County Community College partners with NCWorks, helping students with employment skills

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Graduating from college and finding a job can be a little intimidating for some.

“I think the interview, because you don’t know what to expect when they are going to ask you questions,” said student, Celestz Clemment. “When you get up there and you think, am I completely ready for this?”

Beaufort County Community College believes they have found an answer.

“We can actually offer mock interview sessions,” said NCWorks career advisor, Andrew Bost. “So we can do one on one and then even table top with group interviews.”

This is done through a program called NCWorks.

“The goal of NCWorks is to connect North Carolina people with North Carolina jobs,” said Darone Darcy, manager for NCWorks Beaufort County. “We provide specific training and employment opportunities to help them ease the path to employment.”

NCWorks has an office on Market Street in Washington, but has decided to bring career advisors to campus on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“It’s important that NCWorks actually serves as a center piece to make sure that the community college is aware of what the employers are seeking,” said Darcy. “And put these programs here in place at the school.”

Advisor, Andrew Bost says he sees students struggling most with resumes.

“I focus primarily on accomplishment statements with our student’s resumes,” said Bost. “That describes to the employer what exactly these candidates can do for the employer and what value they can provide.”

Students also struggle with interviews.

“What I try to do is get people to feel comfortable going into an interview,” said Bost.

Student, Celestz Clemment, says she is glad that a resource like this is available on campus, “Absolutely. I think they can prepare you and give you workshops, provide you essentials that you need to get there.”