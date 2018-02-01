American Heart Month Live Interview: Feb. 1

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – February is American Heart Month and 9 On Your Side is joining the initiative to raise awareness about heart health.

9 On Your Side Morning Edition is partnering with Vidant Health for a live interview series every Thursday morning.

Tammy Goda is an administrator and nurse practitioner in the Department of Cardiovascular Sciences at Vidant Medical Center.

Goda joined Maria Satira on February 1 to discuss the importance of the month and what Vidant is doing to support it, as well as free resources available to the community. Click here to learn more.

Next Thursday on February 8, Dr. Sam Sears will join Morning Edition to share advice for those living with heart disease. The live interview will air at 6:10 a.m. on 9 On Your Side Morning Edition.

