American Heart Month Live Interview: Feb. 1

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – February is American Heart Month and 9 On Your Side is joining the initiative to raise awareness about heart health.
9 On Your Side Morning Edition is partnering with Vidant Health for a live interview series every Thursday morning.
Tammy Goda is an administrator and nurse practitioner in the Department of Cardiovascular Sciences at Vidant Medical Center.
Goda joined Maria Satira on February 1 to discuss the importance of the month and what Vidant is doing to support it, as well as free resources available to the community. Click here to learn more.