2 arrested in Greenville armed robbery, linked to more crimes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people have been arrested after a Thursday afternoon armed robbery in Greenville.

Greenville police officers responded to the parking lot of Ulta Beauty on Evans Street at about 1:30 p.m.

The suspect implied he had a weapon and stole a woman’s purse, police said.

Officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle pulling into the Speedway located at the corner of Memorial Drive and Country Club Drive a little while later, and the three people inside the vehicle were detained for questioning.

Officers arrested two of the people based on interviews conducted at the police department.

David Wayne Pope Jr., 34, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Stacy Lynn Powell, 32, has been charged with aiding and abetting a robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers also linked Pope and Powell to an attempted robbery earlier Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Walgreens located at 671 S. Memorial Drive.

Police also said the two were involved in a robbery Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of McDonalds at 1300 W. Arlington Boulevard and a vehicle break-in on Lindsay Drive.

Additional charges are forthcoming, police said.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.