POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman died in a head-on collision with another vehicle in Jones County Tuesday.

Troopers were called to U.S. 17 near Shady Lane, which is just south of the Craven County line, around 3:30 p.m. in response to the wreck.

Kathleen Peckham, 69, of Jacksonville died in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information is available.