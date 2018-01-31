Woman airlifted to hospital after crash in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was airlifted to the hospital after a wreck in Onslow County Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. on Gum Branch Road near Shamrock Drive.

The woman’s car hydroplaned and ran onto the other side of the road where it collided with another vehicle, the Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said they believe she hydroplaned due to water leaking out of a manhole cover on the road.

The woman was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The road was closed until 9:40 a.m.

Charges are currently pending.

The woman has not been identified.

Troopers did not mention any injuries in reference to Charlie Robinson, the driver of the vehicle that was hit.