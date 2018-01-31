Train carrying GOP lawmakers hits truck in Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP/WRIC) — A chartered train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck in Albemarle County Wednesday morning.

“We’re fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck,” Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., wrote on Twitter.

According to the White House, one person is dead and another seriously injured, but no lawmakers or staff suffered serious injuries.

A GOP aide said the train is partially derailed.

Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole says a person on the truck may have been seriously injured.

Cole said he’s not aware of any injuries on the train. A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity says no lawmakers were injured.

The train was en route to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulfur Springs for a three-day issues retreat featuring appearances by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., tweeted: “The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries.”