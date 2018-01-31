Tenants at Farmville housing complex told to move out after grievance hearings

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents at a Pine Grove Apartments in Farmville received letters Tuesday with the outcome of grievance hearings held after the apartment complex attempted to evict them.

The families were accused of having a man who is banned from the neighborhood in their homes.

A total of 10 families went to the grievance hearings, and 9 On Your Side can confirm at least three are being evicted.

Neighbors like Shaniqwa Ramos still say they did nothing wrong.

“I was surprised because I thought I would be allowed to stay because I never knew this man,” said Ramos. “Don’t know what he look like.”

Ramos said she will take this to court, and the NAACP is getting involved.

9 On Your Side has reached out to the Farmville Housing Authority to determine the total number of families being evicted.