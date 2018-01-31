South Central boys, girls sweeps Greene Central

By Published: Updated:

WINTERVILLE (WNCT) South Central’s boys and girls both rolled to huge wins over Greene Central in non-conference basketball action Wednesday night.

The South Central boys ran their record to a perfect 19-0 with a 78-48 win over the Rams. South Central won the earlier matchup in Snow Hill, 72-62 back in November.

Shykeim Phillips led the Falcons with 27 points. DonQuez Davis led the Rams with 15.

The South Central girls knocked off Greene Central 74-34. Ninevah Reddick scored her one thousandth point in the win. She was honored before the start of the boy’s game.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s