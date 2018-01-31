South Central boys, girls sweeps Greene Central

WINTERVILLE (WNCT) South Central’s boys and girls both rolled to huge wins over Greene Central in non-conference basketball action Wednesday night.

The South Central boys ran their record to a perfect 19-0 with a 78-48 win over the Rams. South Central won the earlier matchup in Snow Hill, 72-62 back in November.

Shykeim Phillips led the Falcons with 27 points. DonQuez Davis led the Rams with 15.

The South Central girls knocked off Greene Central 74-34. Ninevah Reddick scored her one thousandth point in the win. She was honored before the start of the boy’s game.