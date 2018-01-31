Six nominated for Onslow County community award

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Six people in Onslow County have been nominated for the 2018 Fabric of the Community award.

Nominees include a Marine lieutenant colonel and the founder of Onslow County’s first free dental clinic.

“It’s through those collective actions that have made our community strong,” said Dr. Don Herring, Onslow Civic Affairs Committee chairman. “There are great highs and lows and people who come and go, but the people recognized today have made a long-term investment in this community.”

The award presentation happens on February 23.

The public is invited to attend.

It will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott in Jacksonville.