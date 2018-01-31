Pitt County sheriff will not seek third term

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In a news release sent out Wednesday night, Pitt County Sheriff Neil Elks announced he will not be seeking a third term.

You can read his full release below:

With the filing date for the Office of the Sheriff almost upon us I submit to you this letter that is most bittersweet. I served as a Pitt County Deputy for 30 years. I then served proudly as your elected Sheriff for 2 terms. I am truly thankful to those who gave me your vote of confidence in the last two elections. I am grateful as well to the many that have supported me by taking time to share kind words and display acts of Godly love for me and my family. As I reflect on my career of 38 years, serving you has been an absolute privilege and it has been humbling to me beyond explanation. Assisting in the safety of you and your families has been more than a job; it has been a calling, and one that I have not taken lightly.

A few months ago, I pulled out my cell phone and I breezed through the many photographs of my children and grandchildren. These photos are precious and served as an eye opener. It was a bit disappointing to find that I was not included in many of them, in part, due to work obligations. My career has called me from my family often as a deputy and my family stood on the sidelines and graciously waited. They understood that serving the public is a unique career and a true part of who you are. When a crime occurs, especially a hideous one, all the facts must be gathered while the case is fresh. This can take many hours, if not days. Like others I found myself consumed in these type cases and away from my family far too often. Working from a deputy’s salary, like so many others, I worked off duty and overtime to provide for my 4 children. In the last 8 years as your elected Sheriff, my family has had to endure far more than you could imagine including death threats from criminals. Unfortunately, my wife had a death threat made against her just a month ago. So, after much prayer, thought, and many conversations with my family, I have decided not to seek a 3rd term in the office of the Sheriff. This decision has been most difficult for me. I truly love my career in law enforcement and serving you in the capacity of a deputy and then as your elected Sheriff. This has been a decision where I am putting family first for a change. But I can’t deny my love and dedication to those I have served

My decision to not seek a third term has been a bit easier knowing that any one of my command staff can pick up the Sheriff’s badge and keep Pitt County moving forward in reducing crime while still providing you with the wonderful service you have been accustomed to from our office. My command staff has these abilities because they have worked with me closely to oversee the day to day operations of each division. The command staff meets with me regularly and their input has been invaluable in setting policy and procedure, handling finance-oriented issues (to include overseeing an approx. 28 million dollar budget), to ensure budget cuts were made where we have saved the tax payers of Pitt County millions, to oversee that man power shortages do not compromise the safety of our citizens and visitors to our county, being proactive in reducing victimization by being tough on crime offenders, and always being proactive to ensure that the quality of life for our children, families, schools, seniors, and visitors to our county has a healthy heartbeat. I would also like to commend each employee for their dedication and loyalty to their profession and the citizens who they serve. I appreciate your sacrifices from your families for your workplace. You are the star in our badge! I am so grateful for each of you. Thank you for being such a blessing to our team!

I have not been a politician nor did I want to be. I just wanted to be your Sheriff, your friend, and your advocate. While I could never be perfect by anyone’s standards I hoped you would find me to be fair, compassionate, and a man desiring to be more like Christ in his service to others. Hopefully you saw a man who knows that each of you deserve to be safe, and that darkness and evil can never be allowed to rule over light or goodness. Hopefully you knew that I would take a bullet for any one of you on any given day if it were necessary. I am still motivated and honored to be your Sheriff and I will strive to finish out my term with excellence. Still today, I find excitement in coming to work. You will not have an empty seat behind the Sheriff’s desk as an election and transition takes place. Until my successor is sworn in I will proudly remain in that chair and push forward every day to leave our office and all of Pitt County with an even greater and safer tomorrow than they had today. I pray that this chair will be filled by someone who understands the complexity and many facets of this complicated office. The office of Sheriff is sacred. No one deserves to hold such an office unless they have the heart of a true servant who seeks to minister to every citizen and visitor fairly rather than looking to be served themselves as a personal benefit.

To those choosing to seek this noble and constitutional office, I ask that you finish your race as you start it, by being humble and kind. May you the candidates, and your supporters, run your campaigns based on how you plan to contribute to the office of the Sheriff rather than criticizing one another or the office. I hope that you showcase your past accomplishments, your visions for tomorrow, and how you plan to improve on the great work that already exists in our office. Don’t be the train that “thinks they can”. Be the train “who knows they can!” I will warn you though, the Pitt County voters are very intelligent, more intelligent than most, and they can see right through smoke and mirrors. They will see the realities and they deserve no less than to see what fruit you have produced thus far. Don’t be a politician. Be a public servant.

Again, to the citizens of Pitt County and to each of my employees, past and present, I am grateful that you allowed me this opportunity to serve. I appreciate your support, loyalty, dedication and prayers.

May God continue to bless our Sheriff’s Office and keep our family safe and secure. May He continue to smile upon the good people of Pitt County, because they are indeed among the best to be found. And finally, may God bless America.

Sincerely,

Sheriff Neil Elks