New urgent care, family practice opens in James City

JAMES CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — James City patients have a new option available for medical care.

Med First Urgent Care held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning and opened for business.

It is the clinic’s second location to open in the New Bern area.

It is also a family practice.

New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw said it will be important for the city.

“As our economy continues to grow, we’re going to really need this type of service,” Outlaw said.

Med First Urgent Care began in Jacksonville.

Fifteen new sites opened in the last year, and the company plans to expand into western North Carolina.