Locals share thoughts on Trump’s State of the Union address

By Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump gestures as delivers his first State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan applaud. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina residents voiced mixed opinions of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Giovanni Triana, an ECU senior, said he saw signs of bipartisanship in Trump’s speech.

“Part of Trump’s big message last night was to reach over to the other side of the aisle and put our differences aside,” Triana said. “And the Democrats in Congress last night seemed to be opposed to that.”

ECU junior Nikki Gross said she thought Trump focused too much on other people’s achievements.

“He was showcasing too many people in the crowd,” said Gross. “This is supposed to be about you and your accomplishments, and you can’t just take other peoples’ accomplishments and throw them in with that…It’s like, OK, but that doesn’t count for you.”

Kinston resident Matthew Keith appreciated the speech.

He softened his tone a lot, which is something rare to see from Trump,” Keith said. “…He really called for unity between the two parties to work together and bring the country together and make America great again.”

Some 9 On Your Side spoke with did not approve of Trump’s ideas for immigration reform, while others said the speech gave them a renewed sense of American pride.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s