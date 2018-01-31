Locals share thoughts on Trump’s State of the Union address

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina residents voiced mixed opinions of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Giovanni Triana, an ECU senior, said he saw signs of bipartisanship in Trump’s speech.

“Part of Trump’s big message last night was to reach over to the other side of the aisle and put our differences aside,” Triana said. “And the Democrats in Congress last night seemed to be opposed to that.”

ECU junior Nikki Gross said she thought Trump focused too much on other people’s achievements.

“He was showcasing too many people in the crowd,” said Gross. “This is supposed to be about you and your accomplishments, and you can’t just take other peoples’ accomplishments and throw them in with that…It’s like, OK, but that doesn’t count for you.”

Kinston resident Matthew Keith appreciated the speech.

”

He softened his tone a lot, which is something rare to see from Trump,” Keith said. “…He really called for unity between the two parties to work together and bring the country together and make America great again.”

Some 9 On Your Side spoke with did not approve of Trump’s ideas for immigration reform, while others said the speech gave them a renewed sense of American pride.