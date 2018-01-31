Lincoln St bridge reopens after Hurricane Matthew damage

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Communities around the east are still trying to put their lives back together after Hurricane Matthew.

Kinston community members are one step closer.

Signs are officially down by the Lincoln Street Bridge.

Hurricane Matthew’s flood waters almost a year and a half ago washed out much of the foundation keeping the bridge up.

Officials closed it off until repairs were done and it was safe again.

McKinley Williams is proud to have been the first to drive on the bridge Wednesday.

“It was very inconvenient cause I have to go all the way around so when I go to the wellness center to exercise I always go through here cause it’s a short cut, so I am go glad that this bridge is back open,” said Williams.

McKinley loved it so much; he even went over the bridge twice.

Assistant public service Steve Miller says this project cost $95,000 but hopes to be reimbursed by FEMA.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s