Lincoln St bridge reopens after Hurricane Matthew damage

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Communities around the east are still trying to put their lives back together after Hurricane Matthew.

Kinston community members are one step closer.

Signs are officially down by the Lincoln Street Bridge.

Hurricane Matthew’s flood waters almost a year and a half ago washed out much of the foundation keeping the bridge up.

Officials closed it off until repairs were done and it was safe again.

McKinley Williams is proud to have been the first to drive on the bridge Wednesday.

“It was very inconvenient cause I have to go all the way around so when I go to the wellness center to exercise I always go through here cause it’s a short cut, so I am go glad that this bridge is back open,” said Williams.

McKinley loved it so much; he even went over the bridge twice.

Assistant public service Steve Miller says this project cost $95,000 but hopes to be reimbursed by FEMA.