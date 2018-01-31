First Alert Forecast: Sunny but chilly this afternoon

SUMMARY:  High pressure builds in keeping this quiet and sunny for the next few days. Click on the video for a more complete forecast.

TODAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 40s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay mostly clear with lows falling into the 30s overnight.

A LOOK AHEAD: Warmer temps move in for Thursday, but a front moves in late Thursday night into Friday bringing us showers and cooler temps for Friday.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

5am
Wed
24° F
precip:
0%
6am
Wed
24° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
22° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
24° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
29° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
34° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
37° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
38° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
45° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
37° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
36° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
35° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
35° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
35° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
5am
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
33° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
34° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
36° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
43° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
54° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
60° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
60° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
51° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
51° F
precip:
30%
2am
Fri
51° F
precip:
50%
