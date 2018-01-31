First Alert Forecast: Sunny but chilly this afternoon

SUMMARY: High pressure builds in keeping this quiet and sunny for the next few days. Click on the video for a more complete forecast.

TODAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 40s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay mostly clear with lows falling into the 30s overnight.

A LOOK AHEAD: Warmer temps move in for Thursday, but a front moves in late Thursday night into Friday bringing us showers and cooler temps for Friday.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 24 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 30% 51 ° F precip: 50% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast