PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a Plymouth restaurant.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Pizza Hut on U.S. Highway 64 East.

Fire fighters from Plymouth, Roper and Williamston worked to control the flames as smoke poured out of the building.

The restaurant suffered fire damage to the roof and water damage to the interior.