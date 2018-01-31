Al Michaels prepares to call his 10th Super Bowl

Jerod Smalley, Nexstar Published:

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Nexstar) – He’s served as one of the most prominent voices of NFL football for nearly four decades. Sunday, Al Michaels will step into the broadcast booth to call a 10th career Super Bowl.

“We treat each game like it’s a mini-Super Bowl,” Michaels said of his NBC broadcast team.

While the players serve as the stars Sunday night, Michaels has earned his own stardom for calling some of the biggest sporting events in the world. He says his greatest career moment (and it’s not a big surprise) was calling the 1980 U.S Olympic hockey team’s stunning win over the Soviet Union and his “do you believe in miracles?” commentary. He’s also called World Series and NBA Finals games.

Michaels and his color commentator, Cris Collinsworth, combined have won nearly two dozen career Emmy Awards, and their work will be on display as the Eagles and Patriots meet Sunday.

Michaels has earned three National Sportscaster of the Year Awards by the NSMA and he even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Al leads an NBC broadcast which will be a technical monster. More than 100 cameras and 100 microphones will be available for the broadcast, including the potential for two sky cameras above the field.

Watch the Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 4 on your local NBC station.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s