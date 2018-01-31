2 charged in injuries that led to dog’s euthanasia

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina men who adopted a dog that had to be euthanized because of its injuries have been charged with animal cruelty.

A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office release says Keaton Alexander Messina Miller and Joshua Ryan White adopted a dog, Charlie, from animal services on Oct. 20 and surrendered him Dec. 29 because of an injury.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports X-rays revealed both femurs in his back legs were broken just above his knee joints and the femoral head and ligaments were torn away from his left hip.

Miller is accused of being directly responsible for Charlie’s injuries, and is charged with felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty. White is charged with a misdemeanor for failing to get the dog medical attention. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

