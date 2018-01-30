Wounded Warrior commanding officer relieved of duties

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) —  A commanding officer at Camp Lejeune has been relieved of his duties.

Lt. Col. Chris Hrudka, commanding officer of Wounded Warrior Battalion-East, was relieved of duty Monday and reassigned to another unit on base.

Wounded Warrior Regiment Commanding Officer Col. Larry Miller made the decision due to a lost of trust and confidence in Hrudka.

The decision came as part of a command investigation, though officials did not give details on the subject of the investigation.

Two civilian staff members were also placed on administrative leave in connection to the same investigation.

Col. Miller has requested the two civilian staff employees be removed from federal service.

The Wounded Warrior Regiment is committed to the care and recovery of wounded, ill and injured service members.

 

 

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s