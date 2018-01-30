Wounded Warrior commanding officer relieved of duties

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — A commanding officer at Camp Lejeune has been relieved of his duties.

Lt. Col. Chris Hrudka, commanding officer of Wounded Warrior Battalion-East, was relieved of duty Monday and reassigned to another unit on base.

Wounded Warrior Regiment Commanding Officer Col. Larry Miller made the decision due to a lost of trust and confidence in Hrudka.

The decision came as part of a command investigation, though officials did not give details on the subject of the investigation.

Two civilian staff members were also placed on administrative leave in connection to the same investigation.

Col. Miller has requested the two civilian staff employees be removed from federal service.

The Wounded Warrior Regiment is committed to the care and recovery of wounded, ill and injured service members.