What we can expect from the State of the Union address

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – President Trump is giving his first State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The State of the Union address became yearly live and public address in the early 1900’s.

President Trump is keeping this trend going, where later tonight he will give it live in front of the nation from Washington D.C.

Traditionally, Presidents take this time to mention the things they have accomplished in the past year.

We can expect to hear President Trump talk about his recent accomplishments while in office.

Some of the big topics will range from progress on “the wall”, tax reform, and immigration, just to name a few.

It’s also a time to give President Trump a platform of where he plans to take the county next.

“Everybody in the government is there and it does give the president the opportunity to tout their accomplishments,” said ECU political science professor Carmine Scavo. “It’s also a time for the President to really lay out, officially lay out his agenda.”

Scavo followed up saying, “If he stays on script and does what his speech writers have negotiated with him that they think are the important he’ll be fine.”

On the other hand, “If he goes off and starts going off it’ll be interesting to see what happens.”

A fun fact about the state of the union address is the past 5 presidents have all used one term to describe the state of the county.

The word is strong.

