HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Thousands of gallons of sewage was discharged into a Havelock creek Monday.

The city of Havelock said it happened on Oakwood Drive.

An estimated 27,750 sewage was discharged into Caps Branch, a stream that flows into Slocum Creek in the Neuse River Basin.

The NCDEQ Division of Water Resources has been notified of the event and is reviewing the matter.