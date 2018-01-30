Sup Dogs to add new rooftop expansion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sup Dogs is adding a rooftop expansion. The expansion will include 1,200 square feet of rooftop dining, a full bar and a new rooftop kitchen

Bret and Jenny Oliverio, who employ 60 people, 15 full-time, estimate the expansion will increase the number of employees by 25 percent, according to a release from Uptown Greenville.

The Oliverios considered opening a third Sup Dogs location but ultimately decided to reinvest in their original restaurant, which has been open for nearly a decade.

“Adding rooftop dining will only enhance the ECU and Greenville experience,” said Jenny Oliverio. “Enjoying cheesy tots and a Sup Crush while overlooking the university will be very cool. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Construction will begin in February and the rooftop is expected to be open in early Summer.

The restaurant will maintain normal business hours during the construction period.

