Pitt County Educational Foundation announces 2017-2018 mini-grants

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The Pitt County Educational Foundation announced the funding of 129 mini-grants for teachers and students of Pitt County Schools totaling over $36,900.00.

The mini-grants are cash rewards to teachers for creative and innovative classroom projects.

Each proposal is evaluated for its innovative educational nature, realistic goals, reasonable budget and activities which include direct involvement of students.

Funds to make these mini-grants possible are donated by local businesses, industries, civic groups, individuals and the Pitt County Educational Foundation.

Ayden Elementary School

Linda Bullock – “Creating Environment for Global Learners”

Erin Kessel – “Reading Around the World”

Amanda Melton and Catherine Romagnoli – “STEM in Kindergarten”

Rachel Joy – “Literary Connections”

Beaman Upchurch and Paula Wilder – “Letterland Comes Alive at Ayden Elementary”

Ayden Middle School

Rebecca Whitehurst – “Dino Lite Microscopes for AMS”

Grifton School

Ann Conner and Amy Hahn – “Lifestyles of the Rural and Furry”

Chanelle Williams – “Grifton School Orff Ensemble”

Katie Manning – “Growing with Technology”

Ayden-Grifton High School

Jcelyn Bryson – “Learning Through Cooking”

Will Tyer – “FIRST Robotics”

Lyndsey Joyner – “Classroom Technology”

John Moye – “LEGACY”

Chicod School

Chuck Branch, Tara Forehand, and Rashonda Jones – “From JFK’s Last Breath to Armstrong’s First Step on the Moon”

Chuck Branch – “Changemakers: True Stories of Extraordinary Men, Women and Dogs”

Kathryn Beddard – “Math Stations are Fun”

Stepahnie Hall and Jana Humbles – “S.P.A.R.K. (Students Passionate about Reading Knowledge)”

G. R. Whitfield School

Kristen Justice – “Building Up STEAM”

Ms. Fenner, Ms. Calloway and Ms. Cox – “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane”

Elizabeth Mattison and Brittany Cox – “Do You Hear What I Hear”

Hope Middle School

Beth Sanderson – “Sphero Power”

Elizabeth Lang and Suzan Strickler – “Weather Observation Station”

Wisonia Hopkins – “Open Mic Poetry”

Wintergreen Primary

Kali Jo Freeman – “Beautiful Butterflies”

Krista Bunting – “We CARE About All First Grade Readers”

Wintergreen Intermediate

Jennifer Bryson, Allison Binczewski, Cynthia Browning, Ashley Conner, Beth Smith, Casey Potts, Ashlee Thomas, Amy Rawl, Ashley Lancaster and Crystal Kresho – “Vocabulary Ventures with ewo Blocks”

Kate Egan – “Enhanching Communication Skills”

Sasha Braxton, Tammy Moore, Casey Kennedy, Amanda Potter, Sydney Hager and Danielle Groseclose – “Voracious Vocabulary Ventures”

Lauren Griffin, Stacey Lucero, Kristen Letchworth, Meagan Hendrick, and Brittany Boyce – “Voracious Vocabulary Ventures with LEWO Blocks”

Kellie Williams – “Improving Reading for Exceptional Children”

Michelle Kessler – “Building a Classroom Library”

Jennifer Bryson – “Non-Fiction Guided Reading Books”

Kim White – “Balanced Literacy Books”

Christy Reynolds – “Books and Read Alouds”

Rebecca Harrison – “Go Grow and LEGO Robotics Team”

D. H. Conley High School

Simon Curtis – “Sports Medicine Equipment”

Kim Daniels – “FIRST Robotics”

Falkland Elementary School

Marscica Watson – “Paws-iative PBIS Bus Celebrations”

George Johnson – “Falkland Disc Golf”

Sara Levin – “Tech Tub 2 Trolley iPad Lab”

H. B. Sugg Elementary School

Christina Parisi – “Engaging Students with Technology”

Samantha Wade –“Increasing Technology in the Classroom”

Kelli Joyner – “I’m sensing something”

Daniella Scinto “Wiggly Wobbly Kindergarteners”

Evan Hamilton – “Hamilton’s 21st Century Innovators”

Christina Mattison “Increasing Technology Schoolwide”

Lor Moore – Kindergarten like to Boogie (Boards)

Ashley Burnette and Suzanne Everett – “Get Hooked On A Nook”

Jessica Herring – “increasing Student Engagement with Technology in Reading Groups”

Sam Bundy Elementary School

Brandy Davis – “Overcoming Literacy and Comprehension Roadblocks in 4th Grade”

Melissa Hastings – “Smart Guidance”

Blair Phillips – “Real World Literature”

Adam Moniz and Anitra Cook – “Learning to Animate”

Jamie Britt – “Math Read Alouds”

Anitra Cook – “Library Reading Nook”

Gabrielle Lamb – “ABC’s of Architecture”

Nancy O’Campo – “I Suspect and Architect”

Farmville Middle School

Anastasia Smith – “Mission Math: Escape Classroom”

Eeric Hogue – “Tuned Up Seating”

Farmville Central High School

Brad Woodard – “FIRST Robotics”

Eastern Elementary School

Lakisha Perkins – “Exploring Math through Hands On Manipulation”

Lindsay Pate, Molly Byers, and Jennifer West – “Let’s Get REAL”

Melissa Coxe – “Bow Tie Buddies”

Elmhurst Elementary School

Stacy Knight, Jordan Parnin and Tiana Gilberti – “Out Fluency Matters”

Rebecca Harrison – “Go Grow with LEGO Robotics TEAM”

Ashley McCloud – “Inspiring Students to Enjoy Guided Reading”

Lakeforest Elementary School

Lachelle Williams, Caroline Baney, Jeannette Cobb, Amaleyah Davis, Felicia Martin, Thremene Murphy, and Rosette Howard – “SMARTPAL to the Rescue”

N. Craft, S. Anderson, C. Holley, R. Washer, W. White, E. Coleman, and R. Sherad – “Activities to Promote Reading Comprehension”

Barbara Roberts – “Purposerful Word Work”

Denise Smith – “Reading Manipulatives”

Kathy Bradley – “Shoe Box Task”

C. M. Eppes Middle School

Alison Kily – “Shaking Up Shakespeare”

Laurie Beck and Olivia Taggart – “Literature across Time Part 3”

Laurie Beck – “Leadership in Ancient Civilizations Part 2”

Laure Beck – “Literature across Ancient Times Part 2”

Cheryl McLawhorn – “Can You Break Out??”

Leslie Buck – “C. M. Eppes Science Olympiad”

E. B. Aycock Middle School

Ariana Niehaus – “Exploring Advanced Printmaking”

J. H. Rose High School

Fran Green – “It All Fits”

Paula Mann – “FIRST Robotics”

Angie Byrne, Fran Green and K. Beasley – “Literacy and Medicine”

Belvoir Elementary School

Kim Breault, Nicole Brown, Jessica Carawan and Dania Ordonez – “Butterflies and Ladybugs, Oh My”

Kimberly Sutton – “Changing the World, One Mindset at a Time”

Missi Foster, Sarah Harrell, Brittany Harrison and Olivia Westbrook – “Charlotte’s Web: A Study of Prose and Plays”

Missi Foster, Sarah Harrell, Brittany Harrison and Olivia Westbrook – “Math Read Alouds”

Bethel School

Charles Millard – “Expose 3rd and 4th Graders to Nonfiction and Watch them Soar”

Northwest Elementary School

Laure Zepezauer – “Light Table”

Pactolus School

Jamie Wilson – “Pactolus Visits Letterland”

Irene Rahpael and Vatoyia Gardner – “Technological Tools to Tap our Talent”

Rene Lee-Bryan and Patricia Hopkins – “SECURE”

Stokes School

Kathryn Lee – “Project Boost S.E.A.T. (Student Engagement Attentiveness and Teamwork)”

Stephanie Phelps and Pam Silverthorne – “Let’s Take a Closer Look”

Rene Lee-Bryan and Chelsea Fasick – “Artful Expressions”

Hannah Schwendiman – “Beats of History for All Ages”

Wellcome Middle School

Kelly Davis and Karmee Davis – “FIRST Lego League in the Classroom”

Pamela Ferris – “Wildcat Makers”

Joanna Murphy – “Growth Mindset Book Sets”

North Pitt High School

Bobbie Cumberworth – “Skills for the Future”

Aaron Kingsberry – “Taking a STAND for North Pitt Band”

Laura Mangum – “Frances Young Impressions Vinyl Shop”

Julie Howard – “Untold Stories”

Jeff Jones – “Seasonal Display Cutouts”

Ryan Meadows – “Recovery Weight Room Exercise Equipment”

Lauren Ritchie – “FIRST Robotics”

Creekside Elementary School

Casie Creech – “Workstations that WOW”

Haley Williams – “Guided Reading Books to Engage Readers”

Ridgewood Elementary School

Shenna Parker – “Hyperlexia Autism”

Kim Lunde –“Paper thin resources”

W. H. Robinson Elementary School

Heather Landreth – “Kindergartens Explore the World”

Jennifer Smith – “Explore and Discover with Science”

A. G. Cox Middle School

Jenna Ramsey, Sarah Williams, and Lauren Ball – “Planting Life Skills”

Rachel Newbern – “Binding My Students’ Histories to Their Futures”

South Central High School

Jessica Edwards and Miranda Holland – “Foods Expansion Project”

Joanne Duncan and Sharon Wilson Collins – “Cut Up – Culinary Arts I/II”

Darnesha Brumsey – “Strength and Flexibility Project through Yoga”

Ann Marie Mehdi – “Robots in the Science Classroom”

Tanya Yearwood – “Rings and Ribbons”

Tamika Brown – “Door Décor”

Marcus Pate – “FIRST Robotics”

Annie Hickman and Jeremy Herring – “School Based Enterprise/School Factories”

County-wide

Jonathan Wells, Michele Mazey and Chandler Wint – “Adapted Aquatics for Special Needs Students”

Nikki Harrell – “ Letterland Comes Alive” (Sadie Saulter)

Christle McKinney – “Outdoor STEM Classroom” (Sadie Saulter)

Mary MiLLigan – “Mooing into the World of Dairy Life” (Sadie Saulter)

Obioma Chukwu – “Discovery with Venier Probeware” (Early College – PCC)

Laurel Currie – “Designing Video Games with Bloxels” (Early College – PCC)