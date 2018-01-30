Pitt Co. School District joins fight against flu

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- As the number of flu cases continues to increase across the country, schools here in the east are doing everything they can to keep the virus from spreading.

Across the country, an increase in flu cases are forcing schools to cancel classes due to low attendance numbers. Pitt County School District has been fortunate enough not to see that happen yet. Teachers are keeping a close eye on students that may show symptoms of the virus.

The school nurse at Ridgewood Elementary School says she is seeing students being sent home with symptoms, but not an alarming amount.

“Head ache, fever, sore throat,” said Patricia Hooton, Ridgewood Elementary School nurse, “kids if we see somebody with a fever over 101 then we want to make sure they go home.”

Patricia says the school district is encouraging both teachers and students to get the flu shot. At school, the kids are being taught proper handwashing to combat the virus.

“As always we teach proper hand washing,” said Hooton, “we want to make sure our kids and teachers are washing their hands after they use the bathroom or if they get soiled before they eat.”

When the school district begins to see an increase in flu cases, parents are notified with a newsletter. The letter will list precautions parents at home can help the school district take to prevent spreading of germs. Grandparents and parents are keeping their kids in check.

“They’re supposed to wash their hands as soon as they get home now from school before they do anything else,” said John Brick, grandfather to students, “that’s the rule now.”

During a flu outbreak, schools will also notify their custodians to take extra precaution on top of their daily cleaning.