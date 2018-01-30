Onslow County EMS trains deputies to administer Narcan in overdoses

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–In Onslow County, there’s a new partnership in the fight against opioid abuse. Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, will now be in all county patrol cars.

In the last year, out of 20,000 911 calls Onslow County Emergency Services administered Narcan 400 times. As the battle to fight opioid abuse continues, paramedics felt training the sheriff’s office could provide lifesaving seconds.

“Being able to get a lifesaving medication to a patient as quickly as possible, it’s a natural thought process to be able to give it to the sheriff’s deputies because they do get there so quickly,” David Grovdahl, EMS division head, said.

But the decision to place Narcan in deputies’ cars was complicated. Sheriff Hans Miller says he doesn’t want to enable drug users. His decision came down to saving lives.

“It’s a two-sided story,” he said. “There are some sheriffs who won’t go to Narcan and some who will go to Narcan. I’ve decided that we should go to Narcan because if we can save a life or two then it’s worth it.”

Deputies with the patrol division were trained last week on administering the spray, spotting signs of an overdose, and looking for side effects. The classes took about an hour each.

But the use of Narcan is only a temporary fix and the county is working to develop a more permanent solution to the opioid problem.

“After the Narcan is administered, the paramedics then refer them to drug counseling, to different agencies and resources available in the community,” Grovdahl said.

Funding for the sprays came from the NC Harm Reduction Coalition.