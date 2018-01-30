Once every 150 years: ‘Super blue blood moon’ explained

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The “super blue blood moon” is set to take it’s place in the sky tomorrow morning.

It will be most visible to those on the west coast, but we will still catch a glimpse of it here in the East.

Astronomy experts call it a rare event that will be visible in our area between 6:45 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

“If you get anywhere above the tree line, and you see off into the distance, that would probably be the best case,” A Time for Science’s director of astronomy Brian Baker says.

Baker says there has not been a super blue blood moon in 150 years, and there likely will not be another one for 150 more years.

Baker says three things will happen tomorrow all at once.

First, there will be a super moon.

“You will have a full moon taking place when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth in its orbit,” Baker says.

There will also be a blue moon, which occurs when you have two full moons in one month.

“This is the second full moon in January,” Baker says.

Lastly, there will be a lunar eclipse.

Baker says the blood moon signifies the completion of the lunar eclipse.

“The earth’s shadow completely covers up the moon,” Baker says. “The refracted sunlight moving through the earths atmosphere shining just the red light.”

Baker says it all has to do with where the Earth is in its orbit and where the moon is in its orbit around the Earth.

Education and program director Maria McDaniel says these events peak peoples’ interest.

“It makes people want to get out into the science world or do research and to find out why natural phenomenon occurs,” McDaniel says.”

Baker adds that the events teach us more about the world around us.

“What we really take from it is really just a matter of perspective, kind of seeing the big picture and being humbled by our place in the universe,” Baker says.