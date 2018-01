BETHEL (WNCT) North Pitt won a pair of matches on Tuesday night to advance to the third round of the NCHSAA state dual-team wrestling playoffs.

North Pitt opened with a 60-24 win over South Granville. In the other opening match, West Craven knocked off Currituck, 50-30.

The Panthers then rolled past West Craven 48-28 to advance.

Individual match scores can be found here.

North Pitt will take on Croatan in the third round of the playoffs on Thursday. That site is still to be determined.