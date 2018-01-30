New Beaufort bridge causes traffic delays

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The new high rise bridge in Beaufort is creating a lot more traffic for residents.

Beaufort drivers were expecting a bit of a back up when the old Beaufort drawbridge closed and the new high rise opened. But what they are experiencing is much worse than expected.

People on the roads said they’re sitting in much more traffic than they normally would.

“The mornings; the traffic’s been about twenty minutes,” said resident Michael Grow. “It normally takes me about seven minutes to get from Lennoxville Road to here.”

While some traffic was expected as the town transitioned from the old bridge to the new high rise, it was more than the town was prepared to deal with.

“Certainly it’s been a challenge for us,” said Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton. “But we’ve been working closely with the North Carolina DOT to try to understand the specific problems.”

However, until the DOT and the town come to a permanent solution, you can expect delays on the road.

Some drivers, like resident David Watts, even say it’s starting to affect local business.

“To have to get in line for that traffic everyday,” said Watts, “to get out of there and come around here to Beaufort to the waterfront, it adds time. Especially for delivery drivers.”

As the DOT makes changes to traffic patterns in the area, the road will start to clear up and the bridge will make travel faster.

Mayor Newton is encouraging drivers to plan ahead and add extra time to their commute while the DOT works to fix the traffic problem.

The DOT is starting to reopen older roads and coordinating the traffic lights in the area to help relieve the pressure on the roads.