More than 200 attend public input session for Martin Marietta Park

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 200 people voted Monday on what amenities they want to see at Martin Marietta Park.

People who attended were given five stickers to place on potential park amenities.

Participants also had the opportunity to make their own recommendations.

New Bern Public Information Officer Colleen Roberts said some of the most popular were canoeing and kayaking, adventure play activities and bike trails.

Roberts said organizers are currently taking all the information and incorporating it into the master plan for the park.

“Once the master plan is complete and taken before the Board of Alderman, we can begin construction and we expect that to be in the spring of 2019,” Roberts said.

The hope is to have the plan approved by mid-April.

Additional public input sessions will be held between now and then.

You can also vote online by taking this survey.