Local school celebrates “National Catholic Schools Week”

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- St. Peter’s Catholic School has a full week of events to celebrate “National Catholic Schools Week”.

Students are participating in numerous service projects. Different grade levels are competing to see who can bring in the most canned goods.

Tonight, the community and future students are invited to the school’s open house from 6-8pm.

Also today, marks the school’s “National Day of Giving”. St. Peter’s principal Doug Jones says donations contribute to the future success of students.

“We provide a great service of being a place of good faith and being a place of academic excellence,” said Principal Doug Jones, “and service to our community.”

Donations will be accepted online until 9 am tomorrow. If you wish to donate or learn more about the Catholic school visit: http://www.stpeterscatholicschool.com/