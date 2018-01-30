Local school celebrates “National Catholic Schools Week”

By Published: Updated:

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)-  St. Peter’s Catholic School has a full week of events to celebrate “National Catholic Schools Week”.

Students are participating in numerous service projects. Different grade levels are competing to see who can bring in the most canned goods.

Tonight, the community and future students are invited to the school’s open house from 6-8pm.

Also today, marks the school’s “National Day of Giving”. St. Peter’s principal Doug Jones says donations contribute to the future success of students.

“We provide a great service of being a place of good faith and being a place of academic excellence,” said Principal Doug Jones, “and service to our community.”

Donations will be accepted online until 9 am tomorrow. If you wish to donate or learn more about the Catholic school visit: http://www.stpeterscatholicschool.com/

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s