Kinston, Greene Central highlight Tuesday night hoops

KINSTON (WNCT) – Kinston and Greene Central both won key games in the Eastern Carolina 2A conference to highlight Tuesday’s high school basketball around the area.
BOYS SCORES
Kinston 74, Ayden-Grifton 60
Greene Central 62, West Craven 54 OT
Northside-Jacksonville 65, White Oak 45
East Carteret 55, Pender 53
West Carteret 76, Swansboro 54
Parrott Academy 79, Rocky Mount Academy 43
Richlands 63, SW Onslow 52
Farmville Central 86, North Johnston 71
Havelock 71, Jacksonville 53
D.H. Conley 51, New Bern 40
GIRLS SCORES
Northside 43, Tarboro 39
Parrott Academy 45, Rocky Mount Academy 37
Croatan 62, Lejeune 27
Richlands 58, SW Onslow 26
Jacksonville 73, Havelock 53