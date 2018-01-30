Kinston, Greene Central highlight Tuesday night hoops

KINSTON (WNCT) – Kinston and Greene Central both won key games in the Eastern Carolina 2A conference to highlight Tuesday’s high school basketball around the area.

BOYS SCORES

Kinston 74, Ayden-Grifton 60

Greene Central 62, West Craven 54   OT

Northside-Jacksonville 65, White Oak 45

East Carteret 55, Pender 53

West Carteret 76, Swansboro 54

Parrott Academy 79, Rocky Mount Academy 43

Richlands 63, SW Onslow 52

Farmville Central 86, North Johnston 71

Havelock 71, Jacksonville 53

D.H. Conley 51, New Bern 40

 

GIRLS SCORES

Northside 43, Tarboro 39

Parrott Academy 45, Rocky Mount Academy 37

Croatan 62, Lejeune 27

Richlands 58, SW Onslow 26

Jacksonville 73, Havelock 53

