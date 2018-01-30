Greenville City Council sets long-term goals for upcoming year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville city leaders are pushing forward with plans for the New Year after an annual two-day session wrapped up over the weekend.

Attendees outlined eight priorities for the city.

“I want Greenville to be an exciting place,” said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly. “We want students to stay here. We want families to have a good time.”

The city spent their annual planning meeting discussing their long-term goal, which is designed to line up to what residents want to see.

“I think the mall could be expanded to get some better stores and things like that,” said Greenville resident Payton Nall. “And maybe add some better grocery stores; Whole Foods, Trader Joes, things like that.”

“I think there isn’t a lot for Greenville for young adults to do other than the breweries downtown,” said Layne Abernathy, another Greenville resident. “So I think having something different for people in their twenties to do would be really cool.”

Connelly said a number of areas will be targeted for improvement.

“We talked about bringing a performing arts center,” said Connelly. “We think that would be beneficial to our community.”

He’s also looking forward to improvements at the Town Common.

“This spring you will see bathroom facilities down there, which is much needed,” Connelly said. “We also want to open up the amphitheater so we can have concert series down there.”

Connelly said they plan to help Greenville economically by “being able to train our students and some people throughout our community, so they’re ready to jump into the workforce.”

Connelly said he is most looking forward to infrastructure improvements.

“Most people don’t think infrastructure is exciting, but that’s something we’ve been pushing,” Connelly said. “It’s really important. We got a lot of needs in our community. There’s a lot of roads, a lot of streets in neighborhoods that need new repaving.”

The plans have been made, and the future awaits.

“We also want it to be a place where people are proud to say its home,” said Connelly.

Other priorities the city will focus on include cleanliness, beautification, an approach to deal with storm water, LED lighting and Tar River access points.