First Alert Forecast: A brief rain/snow mix will give way to sunshine this afternoon

SUMMARY: A few snowflakes may mix in with a few raindrops this morning but will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Temps stay chilly mid-week before ending the week on the warm side. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with a brief rain/snow mix possible for the northern counties (north of highway 264) with no accumulation. Temperatures are in the 30s with a wind out of the north at 5 to 15 mph. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Early afternoon may produce a passing brief rain/snow mix but skies are generally clearing. Temperatures will stay chilly, in the lower 40s and winds will continue to be breezy, out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures drop like a rock tonight, in the lower 20s. It will be breezy at times, thus it will feel like the teens for some first thing in the morning. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure will build back into the area late Tuesday and stick around for Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler temps stick around for Wednesday and warmer temps move in for Thursday.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 39 ° F precip: 20% 40 ° F precip: 20% 41 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 25 ° F precip: 0% 25 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast