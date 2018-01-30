First Alert Forecast: A brief rain/snow mix will give way to sunshine this afternoon

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A few snowflakes may mix in with a few raindrops this morning but will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Temps stay chilly mid-week before ending the week on the warm side. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with a brief rain/snow mix possible for the northern counties (north of highway 264) with no accumulation. Temperatures are in the 30s with a wind out of the north at 5 to 15 mph. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Early afternoon may produce a passing brief rain/snow mix but skies are generally clearing. Temperatures will stay chilly, in the lower 40s and winds will continue to be breezy, out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures drop like a rock tonight, in the lower 20s. It will be breezy at times, thus it will feel like the teens for some first thing in the morning. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure will build back into the area late Tuesday and stick around for Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler temps stick around for Wednesday and warmer temps move in for Thursday.

 

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Tue
39° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
40° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
41° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
42° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
42° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
42° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
42° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
42° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
41° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
37° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
34° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
33° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
32° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
31° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
29° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
28° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
28° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
27° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
26° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
25° F
precip:
0%
5am
Wed
25° F
precip:
0%
6am
Wed
24° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
24° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
26° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
29° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
34° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
37° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
39° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
41° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
43° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
45° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
37° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
36° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
35° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
35° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
34° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
5am
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.