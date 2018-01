GREENVILLE (WNCT) Freshman Lashonda Monk scored 19 points and ECU rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat Wichita State, 77-67 Tuesday night at Williams Arena.

The Pirates outscored the Shockers, 30-9 in the fourth quarter.

Alex Frazier and Thais Oliveira both scored 12 points in the victory.

East Carolina improved to 12-10 overall and 4-5 in the American Athletic Conference.

The Pirates are back at home on Saturday for their “Paint it Purple” game hosting SMU in a 5pm tip-off.