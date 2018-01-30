Crystal Coast holds event to protest offshore drilling

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — On Tuesday night, the Crystal Coast Waterkeeper organization hosted an event to give coastal residents a chance to use their voices against offshore drilling.

Crystal Coast Waterkeeper is an advocacy organization with a stated purpose of protecting and enhancing the waters of the Crystal Coast.

The Trump administration has proposed to expand offshore drilling just off the coast of North Carolina.

Governor Cooper has outspokenly opposed this plan. He said it puts coastal wildlife and the coastal economy at risk.

Crystal Coast Waterkeeper Larry Baldwin agrees, which is why he decided to host the event.

“This is a way for the public to come out and learn a little more about the issue,” said Baldwin. “To add voices to the fact that our coast is too important for this.”

Attendees had the chance to add their names and comments to comment cards, which Baldwin and his team plan to send to Washington, D.C.

This event is the first in a series of events the group will host to protest offshore drilling.