Community meeting planned for Richlands school redistricting

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Onslow County Schools is holding a community meeting Tuesday night for parents to learn more about the new proposed district maps for Richlands.

The new Richlands Elementary School will be located at Steeds Park in Richlands and requires the creation of two separate districts to support the K-5 students at each school.

The Board of Education voted in November 2017 to transition Richlands Elementary School and Richlands Primary School to serve students in K-5 beginning in the 2018-2019 school year.

The proposed re-alignment will provide a continuity of instructional services from one grade level to the next, shorten many bus routes, and balance the student population at each school in accordance with state statutes, the school system said.

The school system wants to receive input from parents and families affected by the re-alignment.

“Parents will have a chance to come out, ask questions and provide feedback to Onslow County Schools,” Brent Anderson, community affairs director, said. “Our superintendent will be there. Our chief of operations will be there along with other district staff from transportation to instruction to answer any questions and address any concerns that our parents might have.”

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at Richlands Primary School, located at 7444 Richlands Highway.