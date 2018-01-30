Business leaders meet in Greenville to talk economic future

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Business leaders gathered in Greenville Tuesday for a closer look at the city’s economic future.

The Annual Economic Forecast luncheon took place at the Holiday Inn.

It was the 10th year for the event.

Guest speaker Rick Niswander, assistant vice chancellor at ECU, discussed the future of the state and local economy.

“The big thing that stands out is 2018 is going to be fine,” Niswander said. “2018 is going to be like 2017. The economy is going to continue to grow and employment is going to continue to grow. Not every statistic is positive, but the vast majority of them are.”

Niswander told the group small business job creation in Greenville has pushed the unemployment rate down for the city.