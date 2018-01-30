Bear Grass volunteer fire fighter, ECU employee dies from flu

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WNCT) — A Bear Grass fire fighter and ECU employee has died due to complications from the flu, according to Kurt Honican, first-responder and chaplain at Bear Grass Fire Rescue.

Dawn Harrison, Bear Grass Fire Rescue’s first female fire fighter, had been with department since 1998 and held the rank of lieutenant.

She had also been an accounting clerk with the East Carolina University School of Music.

Over the years, she was named Firefighter of the Year and First Responder of the Year.

Honican said she was extremely devoted to her son Tanner and the community.

“Harrison was a well known figure in Bear Grass and will be greatly missed,” Honican said.

Visitation will be held Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rose of Sharon Original Free Will Baptist Church.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made in her memory to Bear Grass Fire Rescue.

For more about Harrison, you can read a write-up on her from ECU in 2010 here.

