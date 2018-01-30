A Loving Home: The Adoption Process

WNCT 9 On Your Side is partnering with the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina for an adoption series we’re calling “A Loving Home.”

Every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Anchor Angie Quezada will profile a different child looking for a family to call their own.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week, 9 On Your Side is going behind the scenes of adoption.

About 2,000 children are waiting to be adopted.

Most of them have spent three or more years in foster care.

For the past four years, Tiffany Leak has been working with the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina as an intensive permanency specialist, and she said she admires each child that appears on “A Loving Home.”

“My hat is off to those kids because they are so brave, so courageous,” said Leak. “I think that if any of us tried to do that; I don’t know that we will all succeed.”

More than 500 children age out of foster care each year. Once they reach 18 years old, they’re considered adults.

“We’re definitely working on skills to make them great adults, to make them self-sufficient adults in the community and members of society,” Leak said.

Studies done with the Children’s Home Society show the kids will face obstacles during their lifetime. Yet with the odds against them, adoption is a solution.

“They’re going to make mistakes,” said Leak. “Just be there to support them and continue to give them advice and mentor them. That provides the best outcome.”

Adoption provides each kid with safety, stability and a sense of belonging.

“Children’s Home Society is a very important agency because we are actually helping youth that would have otherwise probably a lesser chance of finding their forever families,” Leak said.

And that develops into healthy, loving productive adults.

“I think teenagers have a lot to offer, (more) than they’re given credit for,” said Leak.

The organization has been doing it since 1902.

Built with several programs, Children’s Home Society is dedicated to connecting each child with a loving home.

Recruiters carefully review each child’s past experience and examine the child’s present situation.

“These children have the opportunity to have a family connect with them and support them all the way into their adulthood year,” said Leak.

Leak said it gives “them an opportunity to have what a lot of us take for granted, and that’s just a family, being a part of a family forever.”

The adoption process takes six months to a year to complete. Once done, each child still benefits from Children’s Home Society.

“These children still are offered a lot of supportive services and subsidies and financial support after,” said Leak.