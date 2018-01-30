Tar River boat ramp closed in search for Rocky Mount man

CBS North Carolina and WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) — The main boat ramp on the Tar River at Battle Park is closed Tuesday as the investigation into the disappearance of a Rocky Mount man continues, according to the city of Rocky Mount’s Facebook page.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Stephen Craig Miller, 70, whose pickup truck was found submerged in the Tar River Monday morning, Rocky Mount police said.

Officers responded to a “suspicious event” at the main boat ramp at Battle Park Drive around 7:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 2003 burgundy Ford Ranger submerged in the Tar River. The Rocky Mount Fire Department’s swift water rescue team responded and helped to removal the truck from the river.

The truck was unoccupied when it was removed.

Police have since been able to determine that the pickup belonged to Miller Miller was last seen at his home on Jan. 27 and has cognitive impairments, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at (252) 927-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 or Text-A-Tip by texting R-M-P-O-L and your message to CRIMES (274637). The sender’s text will be completely anonymous.

