Walmart offers free opioid disposal kits

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina is home to the worst city for opioid abuse in the county.

One big box store is hoping to help combat the problem by handing out free disposal kits.

On average, the NC Health Department estimates almost 3 people die every day in North Carolina due to opioid abuse.

This is prompting big box store Walmart to help combat the problem by handing out free disposal kits.

The kit is called ‘Dispose RX’ and it’s available to everyone and anyone at no cost.

These kits are also handed out with every opioid prescription filled at any Walmart pharmacy.

You take your unwanted pills in the bottle fill it with water and add a gel.

The gel will make the pills no longer reachable or good.

“To offer a free opioid disposal solution to all of our customers at no cost is another step we are taking to curb opioid misuse and abuse,” said Walmart Spokeswoman Erin Hulliberger.

“We simply felt that ‘Dispose RX’ is the best solution for our patients and our pharmacies it’s safe, it’s convenient and it’s a responsible way that our patients can get rid of their unwanted without ever leaving their home.”

The Department of Health and Human Services said a big factor of overdose is from people keeping leftover prescriptions.

Walmart hopes to start a trend with this idea and hope other large pharmacies catch on to the idea.