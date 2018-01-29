Two men rob KFC in Kinston with customers inside

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men robbed a KFC in Kinston Monday, Kinston police said.

The restaurant located at 1613 West Vernon Avenue was robbed around 11:51 a.m.

Witnesses told police the KFC was robbed by two black men wearing dark clothing and with their faces covered.

On man was armed with a handgun, witnesses said.

They left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said there were five employees and three customers in the restaurant at the time of the robbery, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Kinston Police Dept. at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

The incident is under investigation.