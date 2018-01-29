Two men rob KFC in Kinston with customers inside

WNCT Staff Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men robbed a KFC in Kinston Monday, Kinston police said.

The restaurant located at 1613 West Vernon Avenue was robbed around 11:51 a.m.

Witnesses told police the KFC was robbed by two black men wearing dark clothing and with their faces covered.

On man was armed with a handgun, witnesses said.

They left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said there were five employees and three customers in the restaurant at the time of the robbery, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Kinston Police Dept. at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

The incident is under investigation.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s