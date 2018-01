(WNCT)- It’s that time of the year again… tax filing season is here.

Starting Monday, the IRS will begin accepting 2017 returns.

This year, the deadlines to file is April 17th which means you have two extra days.

Roughly 155 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed this year.

The IRS suggests filing electronically to get quicker refunds.

You can find more information at http://www.irs.gov