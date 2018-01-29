Single Stop Program feeds students, faculty at James Sprunt Community College

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–In Duplin County, hundreds of pounds of food were distributed to students and faculty in need on Monday.

It’s part of the Single Stop Program at James Sprunt Community College.

Much of Duplin County is food desert where neighborhoods have limited access to food.

Students at the event could get fresh fruit and vegetables as well as pantry staples.

“I’m a full-time student and I don’t have an outside job, I do work study here on the campus but it’s just a little to help me get through,” DeNae Carpenter said. “Being able to go to the food pantry and get food is great.”

The food was given as a donation from, and in partnership with, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

The event also showcased community resources for students to learn about the available options to meet their needs.

Agencies at the event included:

Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries

Eastpointe Behavioral Health

Duplin County Health Department

Division of Public Health Oral Health Division

Vidant Duplin Hospital

The Spartan’s Table

VITA

WIOA

TRiO Student Support Services

The Single Stop Program has helped nearly 400 students in the last two years.