New Bern remembers beloved owner of Mitchell Hardware

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of New Bern is mourning the loss of one of its beloved business owners, Greg Smith.

The Mitchell Hardware owner served as a pivotal role in the revitalization efforts in downtown New Bern. Not only was Smith an advocate for the town; but, he was a father, grandfather, and friend.

As an ambassador for New Bern, he actively participated in charitable fundraisers, city projects, Mumfest, the arts community and local theatre.

Throughout the day, people dropped off candles, cards, and flowers in front of the store.

It was infectious humility and bright smile that made his difficult for those that knew him.

Michael Lentz is the owner of MJ’s Bar and Grill and Smith recruited Lentz to relocate to New Bern.

“Sabrina Bengel and Greg Smith told me about the need for growth and economic development for the area,” said Lentz. “Both of them were instrumental in my decision to move to the area.”

Lentz said Smith’s death comes as a complete shock to the area.

“He couldn’t even talk without supporting or holding up someone up in this town,” said Lentz. “He’s going to be extremely missed but his love and his spirit and his passion for this city will live on.”

The owner was known for his impeccable work ethic, often times starting his day early in the morning and ended them after sunset.

Greg Smith was 62-year-old.