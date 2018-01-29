Neuse Sport Shop to open new location in Cedar Point

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — Western Carteret County will soon have a new 35,000-square-foot shop to satisfy its hunters and fishers.

Neuse Sport Shop is opening a second location in Cedar Point.

The new store will be the second largest building in Cedar Point, with fishing, hunting and other sporting supplies.

Company president Russell Rhodes said it was a long time coming.

“We’ve seen for years that we needed to diversify our location,” Rhodes said. “And we’ve been trying to find the right location. When this property became available and we did our studies, we found that we were in the right place.”

Rhodes said the company plans to open the store by October of 2019.