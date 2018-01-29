Man sentenced to life for murder in 2015 Kinston home invasion

Related Coverage 6 in custody after Kinston murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a man in a 2015 home invasion.

On January 25, a jury in Lenoir County Superior Court returned guilty verdicts in the case of Johnny Ray Sanders for the crimes of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy.

Johnny Ray Sanders is the first defendant to be tried for the murder of Jack Davis Jr.

Police responded to a home on 611 Girl Scout Road in Kinston in July 2015.

They found Jack Davis Jr., 71, suffering from a blunt force trauma to his head.

Police said it happened as part of a home invasion.

Davis was taken first to Lenoir Memorial Hospital and then to Vidant Medical Center where he died.

In the days following the murder of Davis, six individuals were arrested and charged with a variety of crimes to include murder, burglary, armed robbery, larceny and conspiracy:

Adrian Torres Lopez, age 21

Jaime Luis Torres, age 22

N’Finity Dionakah Jones, age 19

Jonathan Ordonez, age 18

Johnny Ray Sanders, age 24

Phoenix Gabrielle Hannibal, age 39

The following individuals have entered guilty pleas on the following charges and are awaiting sentencing:

Phoenix Hannibal- second-degree murder

Adrian Lopez- second-degree murder

N’Finity Jones- armed robbery

In December of 2017, three individuals were charged with one or more crimes to include felony conspiracy and felony accessory after the fact.

Erica Mona Jones, age 21

Frankiena Danielle McCotter, age 33

Paris Gereaux Hannibal, age 33

The following defendants are awaiting trials/plea agreements on various charges:

Jaime Torrez

Jonathan Ordonez

Erica Jones

Frankiena McCotter

Paris Hannibal