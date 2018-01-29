Man charged with murder after fatal Beaufort County stabbing

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been charged with murder after Beaufort County deputies said he stabbed another man to death in Belhaven.

Deputies responded to Gum Neck Road Sunday night where they found 55-year-old Elwood Lawrence Williams with multiple stab wounds.

They also found 49-year-old Matthew Charles Scrase of Belhaven at the scene, and Scrase was taken into custody.

Williams was taken to Vidant Medical Center, where he died this morning.

An argument between the two men, who had both been drinking, led to the stabbing, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was unclear what the argument was about.

Scrase has been charged with an open count of murder and is being held by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office without bond.

