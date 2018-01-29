Locals say 2018 Grammy’s involve too much politics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sunday night’s Grammys were full of entertainment and also, politics.

Not everybody is happy about it.

Many artists including Bruno Mars stole the show on Sunday.

While the show was entertaining, some feel there were too many political themes.

“I think if we are going to talk about politics it doesn’t need to be in a hostile way or we should be putting anyone down like we can joke about it but it doesn’t have to be anything that stirs up controversy. Cause not everyone is going to agree,” said ECU student Tova Mosley.

Mosley is referring to the adaptation of the controversial book about President Trump.. “Fire and Fury”, read by many celebrities including former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton.

She read an excerpt saying quote, “He had a long time fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonalds, nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made. ”

The political agenda disapproval soon spread to twitter where even US ambassador Nikki Haley says she’s had enough saying quote,”I have always loved the Grammy but to have artists read the fire and fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash/ some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”

Others have also seen a trend.

“Basically mainly everything is what the president is doing what he did last night, just everything goes back to him,” said local viewer Jessica Jackson.

The whole show wasn’t geared toward President Trump. Kesha’s performance of her Grammy nominated song, “Praying”, brought more awareness to the ‘Me Too’ and Times Up’ movements.

Mosley said she hopes celebrities just stick to standing up for what’s right.